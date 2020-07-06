All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

6893 Regello Drive

6893 Regello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6893 Regello Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
An absolutely stunning townhome in desirable Bella Casa. Nestled on one of the largest lots in the subdivision, this beautiful open floor plan features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, breathtaking hardwood floors, gorgeous iron staircase and an enormous fenced backyard. Upstairs features the master bedroom with dual vanities and walk-in closet, a 2nd bedroom, bathroom and laundry room all of which share a cozy central area for play, study, hobbies, movies, etc. GE Refrigerator, Samsung washer & dryer included. Furniture is also included but all, some or none may be removed at the request of the tenant. Full use of Amenities. Minutes to DNT, 121, Legacy West & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6893 Regello Drive have any available units?
6893 Regello Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6893 Regello Drive have?
Some of 6893 Regello Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6893 Regello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6893 Regello Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6893 Regello Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6893 Regello Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6893 Regello Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6893 Regello Drive offers parking.
Does 6893 Regello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6893 Regello Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6893 Regello Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6893 Regello Drive has a pool.
Does 6893 Regello Drive have accessible units?
No, 6893 Regello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6893 Regello Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6893 Regello Drive has units with dishwashers.

