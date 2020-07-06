6893 Regello Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

An absolutely stunning townhome in desirable Bella Casa. Nestled on one of the largest lots in the subdivision, this beautiful open floor plan features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, breathtaking hardwood floors, gorgeous iron staircase and an enormous fenced backyard. Upstairs features the master bedroom with dual vanities and walk-in closet, a 2nd bedroom, bathroom and laundry room all of which share a cozy central area for play, study, hobbies, movies, etc. GE Refrigerator, Samsung washer & dryer included. Furniture is also included but all, some or none may be removed at the request of the tenant. Full use of Amenities. Minutes to DNT, 121, Legacy West & shopping!