6893 Regello Drive

Amenities
An absolutely stunning townhome in desirable Bella Casa. Nestled on one of the largest lots in the subdivision, this beautiful open floor plan features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, breathtaking hardwood floors, gorgeous iron staircase and an enormous fenced backyard. Upstairs features the master bedroom with dual vanities and walk-in closet, a 2nd bedroom, bathroom and laundry room all of which share a cozy central area for play, study, hobbies, movies, etc. GE Refrigerator, Samsung washer & dryer included. Furniture is also included but all, some or none may be removed at the request of the tenant. Full use of Amenities. Minutes to DNT, 121, Legacy West & shopping!