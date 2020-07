Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Toll Brothers built home with stucco in coveted & gated Richwoods Community. Begins with an elegant foyer, striking circular staircase on one side and the private study on the other. The large master bedroom with French Doors features a cathedral ceiling. Great room with fireplace, open kitchen with counter seating, media room, plantation shutters, hardwood floors & many more features. MUST SEE!!