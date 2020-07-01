All apartments in Frisco
6783 Pistoia Drive
6783 Pistoia Drive

6783 Pistoia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6783 Pistoia Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Lock and Go Living with great access to North Dallas Tollway. Enjoy overlooking Park and Beautiful Pool from newly renovated Townhome.Private gated front patio Laminate wood floors and Oversized Tile throughout. Large living room with great views. Kitchen with freshly painted white cabinets, gas range, walk-in pantry, and oversized breakfast nook.Upstairs Master Suite features corner Tub, Sep Shower, high vanity with two sinks, Large Walk-in Closet.Secondary Bedroom has private bath, Walk-in closet and 6x7 Cove. Upstair Utility Room.Gorgeous wood stair case.Two Car garage attached. Plenty of guest parking.Great common amenities center including Gym. Front Yard Maintenance Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6783 Pistoia Drive have any available units?
6783 Pistoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6783 Pistoia Drive have?
Some of 6783 Pistoia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6783 Pistoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6783 Pistoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6783 Pistoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6783 Pistoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6783 Pistoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6783 Pistoia Drive offers parking.
Does 6783 Pistoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6783 Pistoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6783 Pistoia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6783 Pistoia Drive has a pool.
Does 6783 Pistoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6783 Pistoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6783 Pistoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6783 Pistoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

