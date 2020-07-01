6783 Pistoia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Lock and Go Living with great access to North Dallas Tollway. Enjoy overlooking Park and Beautiful Pool from newly renovated Townhome.Private gated front patio Laminate wood floors and Oversized Tile throughout. Large living room with great views. Kitchen with freshly painted white cabinets, gas range, walk-in pantry, and oversized breakfast nook.Upstairs Master Suite features corner Tub, Sep Shower, high vanity with two sinks, Large Walk-in Closet.Secondary Bedroom has private bath, Walk-in closet and 6x7 Cove. Upstair Utility Room.Gorgeous wood stair case.Two Car garage attached. Plenty of guest parking.Great common amenities center including Gym. Front Yard Maintenance Included.