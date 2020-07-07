All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:17 PM

6708 Pistoia Drive

6708 Pistoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Pistoia Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy both the convenience of the tollway and seclusion of a peaceful subdivision. Minutes to ball park, library, restaurants, and entertainments. Truly a worry free house - no lawn to mow (taken care by HOA), and a great gym and resort style swimming pool on site. Your dog will also enjoy a dog friendly park right by the house. This open concept home has all the upgrades you are looking for-granites, maple cabinets, upgraded tile and back splash, upgraded light fixtures, cast stone fire place, and SS appliances. Huge master bedroom with a big balcony. All bedrooms and one living area are upstairs. Washer, dryer, and fridge come with the unit. More pictures will be coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Pistoia Drive have any available units?
6708 Pistoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Pistoia Drive have?
Some of 6708 Pistoia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Pistoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Pistoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Pistoia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Pistoia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Pistoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Pistoia Drive offers parking.
Does 6708 Pistoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6708 Pistoia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Pistoia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6708 Pistoia Drive has a pool.
Does 6708 Pistoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6708 Pistoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Pistoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Pistoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

