6708 Pistoia Drive

Enjoy both the convenience of the tollway and seclusion of a peaceful subdivision. Minutes to ball park, library, restaurants, and entertainments. Truly a worry free house - no lawn to mow (taken care by HOA), and a great gym and resort style swimming pool on site. Your dog will also enjoy a dog friendly park right by the house. This open concept home has all the upgrades you are looking for-granites, maple cabinets, upgraded tile and back splash, upgraded light fixtures, cast stone fire place, and SS appliances. Huge master bedroom with a big balcony. All bedrooms and one living area are upstairs. Washer, dryer, and fridge come with the unit. More pictures will be coming soon