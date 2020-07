Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new construction, never lived in, Luxurious house. Gourmet kitchen with top class appliances. Mudroom fully built. Family room is huge with floor to ceiling window sliders. Remote controlled Patio Screen built in. Enroll kids in best schools this new session and enjoy your life in a community full of amenities. Refrigerator, washer, dryer stay with property.