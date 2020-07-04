All apartments in Frisco
5912 Atlanta Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:02 AM

5912 Atlanta Drive

Location

5912 Atlanta Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
PETS ALLOWED! This property has it ALL!!!! 3 Bedrooms, Granite, Stainless steel, NO CARPET, Large backyard, storage with full use of SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS, PLAYGROUND & Facilities. Beautiful 1-story home in highly sought after Plantation Resort Golf Community. Large family room features corner-wrapped gas log fireplace and French doors leading to patio. Spacious dining room perfect for entertaining. Private master boasts vaulted ceilings and master bath with large shower, jetted tub and walk-in closets. Ideal location close to $5 Billion Mile & Plano’s Legacy West, shopping, parks, highways & exemplary elementary school, and many new businesses coming to Frisco! Hurry as this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Atlanta Drive have any available units?
5912 Atlanta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Atlanta Drive have?
Some of 5912 Atlanta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Atlanta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Atlanta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Atlanta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5912 Atlanta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5912 Atlanta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Atlanta Drive offers parking.
Does 5912 Atlanta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Atlanta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Atlanta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5912 Atlanta Drive has a pool.
Does 5912 Atlanta Drive have accessible units?
No, 5912 Atlanta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Atlanta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Atlanta Drive has units with dishwashers.

