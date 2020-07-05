All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:07 AM

5895 Danville

5895 Danville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5895 Danville Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate Highland home on a corner lot. Fantastic location just off Tollway-Eldorado. Fabulous open floor plan with 3 car tandem garage and oversized master suite. Formal living & dining great for entertaining. House boasts elegant wood floors. Large family with stone fireplace & plenty of windows. Great kitchen features plenty of cabinets, island, gas cook top, breakfast bar, granite, stainless appliances. Breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Great study could be used as bedroom. Large game room. Spacious secondary bdrms up. Covered patio & large pool size backyard. Great location close to parks, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5895 Danville have any available units?
5895 Danville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5895 Danville have?
Some of 5895 Danville's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5895 Danville currently offering any rent specials?
5895 Danville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5895 Danville pet-friendly?
No, 5895 Danville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5895 Danville offer parking?
Yes, 5895 Danville offers parking.
Does 5895 Danville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5895 Danville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5895 Danville have a pool?
Yes, 5895 Danville has a pool.
Does 5895 Danville have accessible units?
No, 5895 Danville does not have accessible units.
Does 5895 Danville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5895 Danville has units with dishwashers.

