5895 Danville

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Immaculate Highland home on a corner lot. Fantastic location just off Tollway-Eldorado. Fabulous open floor plan with 3 car tandem garage and oversized master suite. Formal living & dining great for entertaining. House boasts elegant wood floors. Large family with stone fireplace & plenty of windows. Great kitchen features plenty of cabinets, island, gas cook top, breakfast bar, granite, stainless appliances. Breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Great study could be used as bedroom. Large game room. Spacious secondary bdrms up. Covered patio & large pool size backyard. Great location close to parks, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.