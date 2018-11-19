All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5701 Domer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5701 Domer Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:08 AM

5701 Domer Drive

5701 Domer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5701 Domer Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
pool
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! (NW of 121 & Independence). Beautiful Landon Home in sought after Frisco ISD in Richwoods Gated Community with tons of amenities like pool, parks, soccer fields and walking trails through out. Master downstairs with another guest room & a full bath could be used as study, fireplace & wood beams with vaulted ceilings in living room, decorative blinds and light fixtures, game room & media upstairs along with 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Hard wood floor through most living area at first floor. The affordable home in the 5 star Gated Community is ready for you to call it your Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Domer Drive have any available units?
5701 Domer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 Domer Drive have?
Some of 5701 Domer Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Domer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Domer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Domer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5701 Domer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5701 Domer Drive offer parking?
No, 5701 Domer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5701 Domer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 Domer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Domer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5701 Domer Drive has a pool.
Does 5701 Domer Drive have accessible units?
No, 5701 Domer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Domer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 Domer Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District