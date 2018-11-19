5701 Domer Drive

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! (NW of 121 & Independence). Beautiful Landon Home in sought after Frisco ISD in Richwoods Gated Community with tons of amenities like pool, parks, soccer fields and walking trails through out. Master downstairs with another guest room & a full bath could be used as study, fireplace & wood beams with vaulted ceilings in living room, decorative blinds and light fixtures, game room & media upstairs along with 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Hard wood floor through most living area at first floor. The affordable home in the 5 star Gated Community is ready for you to call it your Home!