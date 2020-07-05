5620 Sky Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome to this marvelous home in the sought after community of Frisco, Tx!! This home is located in one of DFWs top 10 best school districts. This beautiful home has so much to offer. 2 living rooms, 2 dining areas, an office space, AND a theater room. Master bedroom is located downstairs and great sized bedrooms including theater and office is located upstairs. Wonderful open kitchen concept with a fridge provided. Lovely backyard that makes great space for family gatherings. Home will not last!