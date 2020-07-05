All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:11 PM

5620 Sky Ridge Drive

5620 Sky Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5620 Sky Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to this marvelous home in the sought after community of Frisco, Tx!! This home is located in one of DFWs top 10 best school districts. This beautiful home has so much to offer. 2 living rooms, 2 dining areas, an office space, AND a theater room. Master bedroom is located downstairs and great sized bedrooms including theater and office is located upstairs. Wonderful open kitchen concept with a fridge provided. Lovely backyard that makes great space for family gatherings. Home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Sky Ridge Drive have any available units?
5620 Sky Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Sky Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5620 Sky Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Sky Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Sky Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Sky Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5620 Sky Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5620 Sky Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Sky Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5620 Sky Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Sky Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Sky Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5620 Sky Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Sky Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5620 Sky Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Sky Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 Sky Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

