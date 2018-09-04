All apartments in Frisco
4549 Voyager Drive

Location

4549 Voyager Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Fabulous home in sought after Lakes on Legacy neighborhood. Desired & open floor plan w hardwood floors, soaring ceilings. Ideal for family and entertaining guests, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Open eat-in kitchen with center island and gorgeous cabinetry overlooks backyard and pool. Downstairs master retreat with attached study-workout room. 5th bedroom could be study or guest bedroom next to full bath down. Upstairs bolsters 3 bedrooms, game-room, media with built in HD-TV and surround sound. This is a must see! HOA includes a membership to The Lakes Tennis Academy including fitness and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 Voyager Drive have any available units?
4549 Voyager Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4549 Voyager Drive have?
Some of 4549 Voyager Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 Voyager Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4549 Voyager Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 Voyager Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4549 Voyager Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4549 Voyager Drive offer parking?
No, 4549 Voyager Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4549 Voyager Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 Voyager Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 Voyager Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4549 Voyager Drive has a pool.
Does 4549 Voyager Drive have accessible units?
No, 4549 Voyager Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 Voyager Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4549 Voyager Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

