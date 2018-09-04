4549 Voyager Drive

Amenities
Fabulous home in sought after Lakes on Legacy neighborhood. Desired & open floor plan w hardwood floors, soaring ceilings. Ideal for family and entertaining guests, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Open eat-in kitchen with center island and gorgeous cabinetry overlooks backyard and pool. Downstairs master retreat with attached study-workout room. 5th bedroom could be study or guest bedroom next to full bath down. Upstairs bolsters 3 bedrooms, game-room, media with built in HD-TV and surround sound. This is a must see! HOA includes a membership to The Lakes Tennis Academy including fitness and pool.