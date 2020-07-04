4271 Crooked Stick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Adorable Dollhouse Has Just Been Totally Renovated And Is Awaiting The Next Resident! Enjoy Family Picnics & Early Evening Strolls Around 'White Rock Creek' Located Right Behind This Beauty! Pristine, Light, Bright And Absolutely Perfect For The Most Discerning Resident! Custom Features Include: New Flooring Throughout* Complete Paint* New Blinds* Chef's Dream Kitchen Boasts Beautiful Granite Countertops & Backsplash, SS Appliances, Long Serving Bar + A Sunlit Breakfast Nook* Separate Laundry Room* Private Study* Large Dining Room Also Sets Up Well As A Second Living Area* Cozy Fireplace Highlights The Open Family Room* Corner Lot With Large Backyard, Sprinkler System & Extended Patio* Free Yard Care!