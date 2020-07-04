All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:07 AM

4271 Crooked Stick Drive

4271 Crooked Stick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4271 Crooked Stick Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Adorable Dollhouse Has Just Been Totally Renovated And Is Awaiting The Next Resident! Enjoy Family Picnics & Early Evening Strolls Around 'White Rock Creek' Located Right Behind This Beauty! Pristine, Light, Bright And Absolutely Perfect For The Most Discerning Resident! Custom Features Include: New Flooring Throughout* Complete Paint* New Blinds* Chef's Dream Kitchen Boasts Beautiful Granite Countertops & Backsplash, SS Appliances, Long Serving Bar + A Sunlit Breakfast Nook* Separate Laundry Room* Private Study* Large Dining Room Also Sets Up Well As A Second Living Area* Cozy Fireplace Highlights The Open Family Room* Corner Lot With Large Backyard, Sprinkler System & Extended Patio* Free Yard Care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 Crooked Stick Drive have any available units?
4271 Crooked Stick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4271 Crooked Stick Drive have?
Some of 4271 Crooked Stick Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 Crooked Stick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4271 Crooked Stick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 Crooked Stick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4271 Crooked Stick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4271 Crooked Stick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4271 Crooked Stick Drive offers parking.
Does 4271 Crooked Stick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4271 Crooked Stick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 Crooked Stick Drive have a pool?
No, 4271 Crooked Stick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4271 Crooked Stick Drive have accessible units?
No, 4271 Crooked Stick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 Crooked Stick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4271 Crooked Stick Drive has units with dishwashers.

