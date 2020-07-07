3857 Truman Drive

Amenities

MUST SEE! Beautiful home in desirable Heritage Lakes! Gated community. Huge Master Closet with updated wood floors! Community includes par 3 golf course, private lakes throughout, amazing clubhouse and pool with lazy river and more! This three bedroom has built-in-fireplace, hardwood, granite, spacious master, handsome study and more... Private backyard is perfect for all your gatherings and has plenty of room for your kids to play! House has smart lighting and can be controlled via cellphone