3228 Persimmon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful 2-story home in centrally located community of Heather Ridge! Live within minutes of shopping, food, and major highways! This sprawling floor plan offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 full baths, formal dining area, executive study with French doors, upstairs game & media rooms, & 2-car garage! Upgrades include towering ceilings, designer paint tones, a cozy family room fireplace, decorative lighting fixtures, an abundance of windows, & MORE! Spacious kitchen with a gourmet island that boasts granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, and an abundance of cabinetry. Master retreat with his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate shower & huge walk-in closet! Huge backyard has awesome potential for outdoor living!