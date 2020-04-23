All apartments in Frisco
3228 Persimmon Lane

3228 Persimmon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3228 Persimmon Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2-story home in centrally located community of Heather Ridge! Live within minutes of shopping, food, and major highways! This sprawling floor plan offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 full baths, formal dining area, executive study with French doors, upstairs game & media rooms, & 2-car garage! Upgrades include towering ceilings, designer paint tones, a cozy family room fireplace, decorative lighting fixtures, an abundance of windows, & MORE! Spacious kitchen with a gourmet island that boasts granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, and an abundance of cabinetry. Master retreat with his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate shower & huge walk-in closet! Huge backyard has awesome potential for outdoor living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Persimmon Lane have any available units?
3228 Persimmon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 Persimmon Lane have?
Some of 3228 Persimmon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Persimmon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Persimmon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Persimmon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3228 Persimmon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3228 Persimmon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3228 Persimmon Lane offers parking.
Does 3228 Persimmon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Persimmon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Persimmon Lane have a pool?
No, 3228 Persimmon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Persimmon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3228 Persimmon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Persimmon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 Persimmon Lane has units with dishwashers.

