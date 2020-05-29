2208 Stuttgart Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful home in sought after Grayhawk. Great open floor plan features 5 bedrooms, & 4 living areas. Fifth bedroom can be also used as a study- has French Doors. Formal living & dining are great for entertaining friends & family.Kitchen features large granite island, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large family opens to the kitchen boasts wood floors & a cozy fireplace. Pvt master with bay windows & walk- in closets. Master baths features dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Game & media rooms up. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closet. Upstairs boasts new carpet. Backyard with open patio. Located close to Award Winning Schools, & West Frisco's best amenities