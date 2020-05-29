All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
2208 Stuttgart Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2208 Stuttgart Drive

2208 Stuttgart Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2208 Stuttgart Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful home in sought after Grayhawk. Great open floor plan features 5 bedrooms, & 4 living areas. Fifth bedroom can be also used as a study- has French Doors. Formal living & dining are great for entertaining friends & family.Kitchen features large granite island, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large family opens to the kitchen boasts wood floors & a cozy fireplace. Pvt master with bay windows & walk- in closets. Master baths features dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Game & media rooms up. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closet. Upstairs boasts new carpet. Backyard with open patio. Located close to Award Winning Schools, & West Frisco's best amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Stuttgart Drive have any available units?
2208 Stuttgart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Stuttgart Drive have?
Some of 2208 Stuttgart Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Stuttgart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Stuttgart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Stuttgart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Stuttgart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2208 Stuttgart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Stuttgart Drive offers parking.
Does 2208 Stuttgart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Stuttgart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Stuttgart Drive have a pool?
No, 2208 Stuttgart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Stuttgart Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 Stuttgart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Stuttgart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Stuttgart Drive has units with dishwashers.

