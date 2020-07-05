2039 Hague Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

LEASE WITH PURCHASE OPTION! Impeccably maintained CUSTOM 4 bedroom one owner home with study and 3 car garage! Exquisite finish out with open floor plan. Master bedroom and media room are downstairs. Private office with built-in library and balcony on second level. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, double oven and solid wood cabinets. Extensive hardwood flooring downstairs. Huge family room with custom fireplace, soaring ceiling and beautiful view of backyard. 2 staircases! Gameroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Landscaped pool size backyard with large patio and wired for sound. Recently replaced roof and gutters. Within walking distance of the community pool, park and elem school!