All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2039 Hague Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2039 Hague Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2039 Hague Drive

2039 Hague Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2039 Hague Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
LEASE WITH PURCHASE OPTION! Impeccably maintained CUSTOM 4 bedroom one owner home with study and 3 car garage! Exquisite finish out with open floor plan. Master bedroom and media room are downstairs. Private office with built-in library and balcony on second level. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, double oven and solid wood cabinets. Extensive hardwood flooring downstairs. Huge family room with custom fireplace, soaring ceiling and beautiful view of backyard. 2 staircases! Gameroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Landscaped pool size backyard with large patio and wired for sound. Recently replaced roof and gutters. Within walking distance of the community pool, park and elem school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Hague Drive have any available units?
2039 Hague Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 Hague Drive have?
Some of 2039 Hague Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 Hague Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Hague Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Hague Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2039 Hague Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2039 Hague Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2039 Hague Drive offers parking.
Does 2039 Hague Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 Hague Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Hague Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2039 Hague Drive has a pool.
Does 2039 Hague Drive have accessible units?
No, 2039 Hague Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Hague Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2039 Hague Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District