1897 Polo Heights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home in the community of Grayhawk. Ready to move-in. Frisco ISD. Bright and open floor plan.Home features 5 bedrooms, game room,formal dining and a large backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, butlers pantry, gas cook top and walk in pantry. Refrigerator stays. Large family with high ceiling and hard wood floors. Private master with bay windows. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Game room also features wood floors.Neighborhood includes pool, parks, ponds & walking trails. Great location close to parks, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.