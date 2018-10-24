All apartments in Frisco
Location

1897 Polo Heights Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in the community of Grayhawk. Ready to move-in. Frisco ISD. Bright and open floor plan.Home features 5 bedrooms, game room,formal dining and a large backyard. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, butlers pantry, gas cook top and walk in pantry. Refrigerator stays. Large family with high ceiling and hard wood floors. Private master with bay windows. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Game room also features wood floors.Neighborhood includes pool, parks, ponds & walking trails. Great location close to parks, FC Dallas Stadium, shopping, restaurants, Frisco’s $5 Billion Mile which includes the Dallas Cowboys The Star, & highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

