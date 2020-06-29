1741 Angel Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This Home has new updated flooring, new carpet, resurfaced counter tops, and fresh paint throughout. Energy efficient AC Units replaced in 2018. Large fully equipped kitchen w island, new SS appliances, 42 in Cabinets, Cast Iron Sink. Vaulted ceilings, 2 window seats in breakfast area, & large windows. Large master suite upstairs with bright bathroom. One bedroom or Office downstairs with one bath. Intercom.Large fenced back yard with a large deck. Mowing and trim of front and back yard included. Playground across the street. Community Pool!