Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1741 Angel Falls Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:14 PM

1741 Angel Falls Drive

1741 Angel Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Angel Falls Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This Home has new updated flooring, new carpet, resurfaced counter tops, and fresh paint throughout. Energy efficient AC Units replaced in 2018. Large fully equipped kitchen w island, new SS appliances, 42 in Cabinets, Cast Iron Sink. Vaulted ceilings, 2 window seats in breakfast area, & large windows. Large master suite upstairs with bright bathroom. One bedroom or Office downstairs with one bath. Intercom.Large fenced back yard with a large deck. Mowing and trim of front and back yard included. Playground across the street. Community Pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Angel Falls Drive have any available units?
1741 Angel Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Angel Falls Drive have?
Some of 1741 Angel Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Angel Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Angel Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Angel Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1741 Angel Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1741 Angel Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Angel Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 1741 Angel Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Angel Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Angel Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1741 Angel Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 1741 Angel Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 1741 Angel Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Angel Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Angel Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

