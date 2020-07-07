1669 Angel Falls Drive

Amenities
Wonderful kids park right across the street! Striking 4-BR home w formal dining & living, eye-catching tiered entry path leads to custom front door, opening into dramatic foyer. Front dining room features trey ceiling. Spacious living open to kitchen featuring C-tile & granite, great for entertaining! Serene master suite boasts an elegant updated Bathroom W granite & custom cabinets & shower.. Wrought iron spindle staircase leads to 3 large bedrooms & bonus room that can be second family or playroom. Upstairs guest bathroom updated W granite, custom cabinets & shower. Restful secluded backyard. Neighborhood common areas include parks,playgrounds, jogging,bike trails,community pool,tennis,golf & more!