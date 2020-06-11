All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:00 PM

1540 Bentgrass Dr

1540 Bentgrass Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Bentgrass Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Frisco, TX is now available. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with floor to ceiling stone. The kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with boxed ceiling with fan. The master bathroom features dual single sink vanities with granite counter tops, and large shower and garden tub. the upstairs has a media room and second living area. extra bedrooms ave an jack-n-Jill bathroom. Lone Star Ranch. Residents enjoy beautiful resort style pool overlooking lake, complete workout facility, park and volleyball courts. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=6O6kOi8nML&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Bentgrass Dr have any available units?
1540 Bentgrass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Bentgrass Dr have?
Some of 1540 Bentgrass Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Bentgrass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Bentgrass Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Bentgrass Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Bentgrass Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Bentgrass Dr offer parking?
No, 1540 Bentgrass Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1540 Bentgrass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Bentgrass Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Bentgrass Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1540 Bentgrass Dr has a pool.
Does 1540 Bentgrass Dr have accessible units?
No, 1540 Bentgrass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Bentgrass Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Bentgrass Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

