1540 Bentgrass Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool volleyball court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly volleyball court

This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Frisco, TX is now available. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with floor to ceiling stone. The kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with boxed ceiling with fan. The master bathroom features dual single sink vanities with granite counter tops, and large shower and garden tub. the upstairs has a media room and second living area. extra bedrooms ave an jack-n-Jill bathroom. Lone Star Ranch. Residents enjoy beautiful resort style pool overlooking lake, complete workout facility, park and volleyball courts. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=6O6kOi8nML&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com