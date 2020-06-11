1540 Bentgrass Dr

Amenities
This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Frisco, TX is now available. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with floor to ceiling stone. The kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with boxed ceiling with fan. The master bathroom features dual single sink vanities with granite counter tops, and large shower and garden tub. the upstairs has a media room and second living area. extra bedrooms ave an jack-n-Jill bathroom. Lone Star Ranch. Residents enjoy beautiful resort style pool overlooking lake, complete workout facility, park and volleyball courts. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=6O6kOi8nML&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com