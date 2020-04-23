All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 14815 Kemps Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
14815 Kemps Landing
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14815 Kemps Landing

14815 Kemps Landing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14815 Kemps Landing, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
GORGEOUS Luxury KHOV Home in the Liberty Crossing Community. Minutes away from Frisco schools and all amenities. Gourmet kitchen with Steel appliances, Granite counters, White elegant cabinets, and Huge Island. Welcoming High-ceiling entrance, Hardwood floors, Plantation shutters , beautiful Master bath with two separate walks-in closets for him and her, and spacious Media room. Small wooded subdivision with community pool. Easy access to Dallas North Toll Hwy and 121, and 6-7 mins drive to corporate headquarters (Toyota, JP Morgan, Liberty Mutual, Ericsson, HP, Frito-Lay, Dr. Pepper).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14815 Kemps Landing have any available units?
14815 Kemps Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14815 Kemps Landing have?
Some of 14815 Kemps Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14815 Kemps Landing currently offering any rent specials?
14815 Kemps Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14815 Kemps Landing pet-friendly?
No, 14815 Kemps Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14815 Kemps Landing offer parking?
Yes, 14815 Kemps Landing offers parking.
Does 14815 Kemps Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14815 Kemps Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14815 Kemps Landing have a pool?
Yes, 14815 Kemps Landing has a pool.
Does 14815 Kemps Landing have accessible units?
No, 14815 Kemps Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 14815 Kemps Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14815 Kemps Landing has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District