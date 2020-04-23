14815 Kemps Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

GORGEOUS Luxury KHOV Home in the Liberty Crossing Community. Minutes away from Frisco schools and all amenities. Gourmet kitchen with Steel appliances, Granite counters, White elegant cabinets, and Huge Island. Welcoming High-ceiling entrance, Hardwood floors, Plantation shutters , beautiful Master bath with two separate walks-in closets for him and her, and spacious Media room. Small wooded subdivision with community pool. Easy access to Dallas North Toll Hwy and 121, and 6-7 mins drive to corporate headquarters (Toyota, JP Morgan, Liberty Mutual, Ericsson, HP, Frito-Lay, Dr. Pepper).