14604 Snowshill Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:52 AM

14604 Snowshill Drive

14604 Snowshill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14604 Snowshill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
media room
Great location home located off hwy 121 and minutes to Dallas tollway and hwy 75. Stonebriar Mall and Allen Outlet Mall just 15 mins away. High ranking Frisco ISD. Four bedroom with master bedroom down and others up. Three full bath and a half downstairs. Open floor plan with tons natural sun light. Floor to ceiling windows open view to beautiful backyard garden view. Large living family room with wood floor to downstairs living area and master bedroom. Vault ceiling in both living areas down and game room could be used a media room upstairs. Open backyard patio with garden and fire pit for outdoor living to relax. Move in ready now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14604 Snowshill Drive have any available units?
14604 Snowshill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14604 Snowshill Drive have?
Some of 14604 Snowshill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14604 Snowshill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14604 Snowshill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14604 Snowshill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14604 Snowshill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14604 Snowshill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14604 Snowshill Drive offers parking.
Does 14604 Snowshill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14604 Snowshill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14604 Snowshill Drive have a pool?
No, 14604 Snowshill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14604 Snowshill Drive have accessible units?
No, 14604 Snowshill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14604 Snowshill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14604 Snowshill Drive has units with dishwashers.

