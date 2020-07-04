14604 Snowshill Drive

Great location home located off hwy 121 and minutes to Dallas tollway and hwy 75. Stonebriar Mall and Allen Outlet Mall just 15 mins away. High ranking Frisco ISD. Four bedroom with master bedroom down and others up. Three full bath and a half downstairs. Open floor plan with tons natural sun light. Floor to ceiling windows open view to beautiful backyard garden view. Large living family room with wood floor to downstairs living area and master bedroom. Vault ceiling in both living areas down and game room could be used a media room upstairs. Open backyard patio with garden and fire pit for outdoor living to relax. Move in ready now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
