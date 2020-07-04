14604 Snowshill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking garage media room

Great location home located off hwy 121 and minutes to Dallas tollway and hwy 75. Stonebriar Mall and Allen Outlet Mall just 15 mins away. High ranking Frisco ISD. Four bedroom with master bedroom down and others up. Three full bath and a half downstairs. Open floor plan with tons natural sun light. Floor to ceiling windows open view to beautiful backyard garden view. Large living family room with wood floor to downstairs living area and master bedroom. Vault ceiling in both living areas down and game room could be used a media room upstairs. Open backyard patio with garden and fire pit for outdoor living to relax. Move in ready now.