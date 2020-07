Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Excellent East facing home. 4 bedroom, 3 and half Bath room, Game Room and office or study. Excellent Prosper schools. Quite area away from the city life. Spend positive time with your family. Large granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large master with sitting room. Don't miss this almost new home just ready for your family. Elementary school is with in the community.