14014 Susana Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Like new two story home in a great location! Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway, Frisco Star and more. Beautiful open floor plan with soaring high ceilings! First floor includes a bright kitchen wide open to your breakfast area and living room, spacious office, master bedroom with closet and utility room connected. Upstairs has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a landing area. The third bedroom has a private full bath perfect for a media, game or guest bedroom. Situated directly across the street from the luxury community pool grill area and park with greenbelt. A rare opportunity to lease a home like this in the area!