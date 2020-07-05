All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 14014 Susana Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
14014 Susana Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:51 AM

14014 Susana Lane

14014 Susana Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14014 Susana Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Like new two story home in a great location! Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway, Frisco Star and more. Beautiful open floor plan with soaring high ceilings! First floor includes a bright kitchen wide open to your breakfast area and living room, spacious office, master bedroom with closet and utility room connected. Upstairs has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a landing area. The third bedroom has a private full bath perfect for a media, game or guest bedroom. Situated directly across the street from the luxury community pool grill area and park with greenbelt. A rare opportunity to lease a home like this in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14014 Susana Lane have any available units?
14014 Susana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14014 Susana Lane have?
Some of 14014 Susana Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14014 Susana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14014 Susana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14014 Susana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14014 Susana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14014 Susana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14014 Susana Lane offers parking.
Does 14014 Susana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14014 Susana Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14014 Susana Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14014 Susana Lane has a pool.
Does 14014 Susana Lane have accessible units?
No, 14014 Susana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14014 Susana Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14014 Susana Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District