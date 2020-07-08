All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13863 Posada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13863 Posada Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:58 AM

13863 Posada Drive

13863 Posada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13863 Posada Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous Brand new 5 bedroom,4 bath, Game room, media room home with a backyard Oasis include covered patio,Covered Porche in Prosper ISD. Absolutely loaded with gorgeous upgrades. Wood floors in entry, dining, kitchen,breakfast and family room. Gourmet Chefs kitchen with upgraded granite, Butlers Pantry, huge walk-in pantry,Stainless Steel Appliances & over sized island overlooks family room with Stone fireplace and wall of windows.large elegant master suite and bath with Granite counter tops,Upgraded shower and huge walk in Closets.Secondary bedroom with its own bath and Master suite downstairs.Beautiful Media room & adjoining Game room upstairs with 3 other bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13863 Posada Drive have any available units?
13863 Posada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13863 Posada Drive have?
Some of 13863 Posada Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13863 Posada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13863 Posada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13863 Posada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13863 Posada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13863 Posada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13863 Posada Drive offers parking.
Does 13863 Posada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13863 Posada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13863 Posada Drive have a pool?
No, 13863 Posada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13863 Posada Drive have accessible units?
No, 13863 Posada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13863 Posada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13863 Posada Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District