13863 Posada Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous Brand new 5 bedroom,4 bath, Game room, media room home with a backyard Oasis include covered patio,Covered Porche in Prosper ISD. Absolutely loaded with gorgeous upgrades. Wood floors in entry, dining, kitchen,breakfast and family room. Gourmet Chefs kitchen with upgraded granite, Butlers Pantry, huge walk-in pantry,Stainless Steel Appliances & over sized island overlooks family room with Stone fireplace and wall of windows.large elegant master suite and bath with Granite counter tops,Upgraded shower and huge walk in Closets.Secondary bedroom with its own bath and Master suite downstairs.Beautiful Media room & adjoining Game room upstairs with 3 other bedrooms.