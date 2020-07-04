All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13853 Myatt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13853 Myatt Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13853 Myatt Avenue

13853 Myatt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13853 Myatt Avenue, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This upscale home has a perfectly laid out floor plan providing large rooms with an open concept yet still allows total privacy for each resident. Loaded with upgrades such as hard wood floors, custom wood trim and crown molding, custom shutters, built-in surround sound speakers with Sono system, 3 car garage, granite counters, custom stained cabinets, gas cooktop, LARGE laundry room, massive game room with wet bar, stadium seating built out in media, bonus spaces upstairs and down, covered patio, master and guest bed down & other bedrooms up. One year old roof! Great yard for all to enjoy as well as so many more upgrades!! Also located near park, soccer field, amenity center and pool!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13853 Myatt Avenue have any available units?
13853 Myatt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13853 Myatt Avenue have?
Some of 13853 Myatt Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13853 Myatt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13853 Myatt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13853 Myatt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13853 Myatt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13853 Myatt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13853 Myatt Avenue offers parking.
Does 13853 Myatt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13853 Myatt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13853 Myatt Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13853 Myatt Avenue has a pool.
Does 13853 Myatt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13853 Myatt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13853 Myatt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13853 Myatt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District