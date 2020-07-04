13853 Myatt Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

This upscale home has a perfectly laid out floor plan providing large rooms with an open concept yet still allows total privacy for each resident. Loaded with upgrades such as hard wood floors, custom wood trim and crown molding, custom shutters, built-in surround sound speakers with Sono system, 3 car garage, granite counters, custom stained cabinets, gas cooktop, LARGE laundry room, massive game room with wet bar, stadium seating built out in media, bonus spaces upstairs and down, covered patio, master and guest bed down & other bedrooms up. One year old roof! Great yard for all to enjoy as well as so many more upgrades!! Also located near park, soccer field, amenity center and pool!!