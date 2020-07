Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

**ALL INSTRUCTIONS AND REQUIRED FORMS ARE SUPPLEMENT TO MLS LISTING. Only provided forms will be accepted at time of application.**** CUL DE SAC LOT, SPLIT BEDROOMS, OPEN-CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH NEW FLOORING AND A STONE FIREPLACE. FULL SIZED UTILITY. DUAL SINKS IN MASTER BATH, AND LINEN CLOSET. NO SMOKING. NO PETS.