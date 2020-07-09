All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

13273 Guerin Dr

13273 Guerin Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13273 Guerin Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in an established Frisco neighborhood. A spacious formal living and dining area welcome you into the home. Large kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space and desk nook. Oak cabinets accented by black appliances and tile flooring. Second living area boasts a wood burning fireplace, laminate flooring and quick access to master. Oversized master with tray ceilings, double sinks and garden tub. Nice sized yard with a patio.**pets case by case** $250 pet deposit & 100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13273 Guerin Dr have any available units?
13273 Guerin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13273 Guerin Dr have?
Some of 13273 Guerin Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13273 Guerin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13273 Guerin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13273 Guerin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13273 Guerin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13273 Guerin Dr offer parking?
No, 13273 Guerin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13273 Guerin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13273 Guerin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13273 Guerin Dr have a pool?
No, 13273 Guerin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13273 Guerin Dr have accessible units?
No, 13273 Guerin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13273 Guerin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13273 Guerin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

