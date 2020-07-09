12428 Cajun Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a exceptional & rare opportunity! Stunning 1 story beautiful stucco home in Frisco.

Completely updated with laminated floors, neutral paint, updated light fixtures, granite, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a breakfast bar that overlooks a spacious living area with gorgeous view of the backyard. Plenty of windows to provide natural light. Bedrooms are large and master bath just got renovated provides separate tub and shower. Backyard with covered patio is a great size for kids and pets to play.

This open and bright floor plan is the perfect layout for family and guests.