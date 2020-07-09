All apartments in Frisco
12428 Cajun Drive
Last updated April 24 2020

12428 Cajun Drive

12428 Cajun Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12428 Cajun Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a exceptional & rare opportunity! Stunning 1 story beautiful stucco home in Frisco.
Completely updated with laminated floors, neutral paint, updated light fixtures, granite, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a breakfast bar that overlooks a spacious living area with gorgeous view of the backyard. Plenty of windows to provide natural light. Bedrooms are large and master bath just got renovated provides separate tub and shower. Backyard with covered patio is a great size for kids and pets to play.
This open and bright floor plan is the perfect layout for family and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12428 Cajun Drive have any available units?
12428 Cajun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12428 Cajun Drive have?
Some of 12428 Cajun Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12428 Cajun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12428 Cajun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12428 Cajun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12428 Cajun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12428 Cajun Drive offer parking?
No, 12428 Cajun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12428 Cajun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12428 Cajun Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12428 Cajun Drive have a pool?
No, 12428 Cajun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12428 Cajun Drive have accessible units?
No, 12428 Cajun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12428 Cajun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12428 Cajun Drive has units with dishwashers.

