12296 Cardinal Creek Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

12296 Cardinal Creek Drive

12296 Cardinal Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12296 Cardinal Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY UPDATED one story in Grayhawk - move in ready! Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in sought after Frisco ISD. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Formal living and dining rooms upon entry. Features large family room with fireplace that’s open to the kitchen with gorgeous new Quartz counters, new SS appliances, and attached breakfast nook with bay window. Lots of room for family, holidays and entertaining comfortably and in style! Spacious split master includes separate vanities, beautiful frameless glass shower, walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Fenced yard with patio in the backyard. Enjoy all the amenities Grayhawk has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive have any available units?
12296 Cardinal Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive have?
Some of 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12296 Cardinal Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12296 Cardinal Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

