12296 Cardinal Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY UPDATED one story in Grayhawk - move in ready! Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in sought after Frisco ISD. New vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout. Formal living and dining rooms upon entry. Features large family room with fireplace that’s open to the kitchen with gorgeous new Quartz counters, new SS appliances, and attached breakfast nook with bay window. Lots of room for family, holidays and entertaining comfortably and in style! Spacious split master includes separate vanities, beautiful frameless glass shower, walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Fenced yard with patio in the backyard. Enjoy all the amenities Grayhawk has to offer.