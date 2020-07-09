All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:14 AM

12286 Peak Circle

12286 Peak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12286 Peak Circle, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready 3 bedroom, Study, 2 bathroom with Formal Living Wood flooring that flows from entry thru both living areas. Brand New Carpet in Bedrooms. Kitchen includes Granite Island and counters with stone backsplash, ceramic tile, BRAND NEW kitchen appliances. Bathrooms include ceramic tile, framed mirrors and nickel fixtures with a split bath. Walking distance to great schools, minutes from Hwy 121, Stonebriar Mall, Dallas Tollway, Legacy office buildings. No Fridge in the Kitchen but washer and dryer provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12286 Peak Circle have any available units?
12286 Peak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12286 Peak Circle have?
Some of 12286 Peak Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12286 Peak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12286 Peak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12286 Peak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12286 Peak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12286 Peak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12286 Peak Circle offers parking.
Does 12286 Peak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12286 Peak Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12286 Peak Circle have a pool?
No, 12286 Peak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12286 Peak Circle have accessible units?
No, 12286 Peak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12286 Peak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12286 Peak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

