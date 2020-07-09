12286 Peak Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready 3 bedroom, Study, 2 bathroom with Formal Living Wood flooring that flows from entry thru both living areas. Brand New Carpet in Bedrooms. Kitchen includes Granite Island and counters with stone backsplash, ceramic tile, BRAND NEW kitchen appliances. Bathrooms include ceramic tile, framed mirrors and nickel fixtures with a split bath. Walking distance to great schools, minutes from Hwy 121, Stonebriar Mall, Dallas Tollway, Legacy office buildings. No Fridge in the Kitchen but washer and dryer provided