Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***All instructions and required forms are supplements to the MLS listing. ONLY REQUIRED FORMS WILL BE ACCEPTED AT TIME OF APPLICATION*** Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home, with a study, outstanding location, and highly rated schools. Open floor plan with large master and separate guest bedrooms. Separate tub and shower in master bath, with dual sinks and walk in closet. Pets on a case by case basis, no smoking.