12078 Giddings Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful family home on a corner lot in Frisco ISD. This home has a wonderful layout with lots of space for every member of your family. It contains 5 bedrooms, 4 bath, 3 living areas and media room. Walk in to large formal living-dinning room with high ceilings. The master bedroom is built to taste with garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Split bedrooms allows privacy with game room with media room on the 2nd floor. The fenced and beautifully set yard is made ready for your family relaxation. This edifice is a must see, can't say it all. Bring your client today. REDUCED PRICE !!!