12078 Giddings Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:59 AM

12078 Giddings Drive

12078 Giddings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12078 Giddings Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful family home on a corner lot in Frisco ISD. This home has a wonderful layout with lots of space for every member of your family. It contains 5 bedrooms, 4 bath, 3 living areas and media room. Walk in to large formal living-dinning room with high ceilings. The master bedroom is built to taste with garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Split bedrooms allows privacy with game room with media room on the 2nd floor. The fenced and beautifully set yard is made ready for your family relaxation. This edifice is a must see, can't say it all. Bring your client today. REDUCED PRICE !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12078 Giddings Drive have any available units?
12078 Giddings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12078 Giddings Drive have?
Some of 12078 Giddings Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12078 Giddings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12078 Giddings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12078 Giddings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12078 Giddings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12078 Giddings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12078 Giddings Drive offers parking.
Does 12078 Giddings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12078 Giddings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12078 Giddings Drive have a pool?
No, 12078 Giddings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12078 Giddings Drive have accessible units?
No, 12078 Giddings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12078 Giddings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12078 Giddings Drive has units with dishwashers.

