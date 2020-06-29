12016 Paducah Dr

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE HOME FOR RENT - Fully furnished, immaculate four bedroom 2.5 bath house is located on 16th hole at Plantation golf course. This executive home has everything you would want or need for a short term or long term lease A must see sparkling swimming pool and spa creates a backyard oasis. The master bedroom is well appointed on the first floor with a spacious walk-in closet. The recently renovated master bath has duel sinks, granite counters and large jetted tub. 3 secondary bedrooms are located upstairs with an over-sized game room or second living area that overlooks the golf course. All furnishings were purchased brand new less than a year ago.

Community includes a pool, tennis courts, jogging trails and much more. This is all located in the sought after Frisco area close to shopping, 121, Tollway, and Preston Road. Additionally,this home is part of the highly recognized Frisco ISD, feeding into the Blue Ribbon award winning Curtsinger Elementary.



Included housewares (Cookware, Dishes, and Linens) 48" LED Television in Living Room, Master and additional Bedroom with High Speed Wireless Internet, Washer and Dryer, Vacuum, cable not included

Utilities (Electric, Water, Gas, Trash, Lawncare, Pool/Spa maintenance) ALL INCLUDED



AVAILABLE - 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE (OR LONGER) CONSIDERED



$300 Referral Fee Available to Realtors who provide tenant and lease is executed



