Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12016 Paducah Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:10 AM

12016 Paducah Dr

12016 Paducah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12016 Paducah Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE HOME FOR RENT - Fully furnished, immaculate four bedroom 2.5 bath house is located on 16th hole at Plantation golf course. This executive home has everything you would want or need for a short term or long term lease A must see sparkling swimming pool and spa creates a backyard oasis. The master bedroom is well appointed on the first floor with a spacious walk-in closet. The recently renovated master bath has duel sinks, granite counters and large jetted tub. 3 secondary bedrooms are located upstairs with an over-sized game room or second living area that overlooks the golf course. All furnishings were purchased brand new less than a year ago.
Community includes a pool, tennis courts, jogging trails and much more. This is all located in the sought after Frisco area close to shopping, 121, Tollway, and Preston Road. Additionally,this home is part of the highly recognized Frisco ISD, feeding into the Blue Ribbon award winning Curtsinger Elementary.

Included housewares (Cookware, Dishes, and Linens) 48" LED Television in Living Room, Master and additional Bedroom with High Speed Wireless Internet, Washer and Dryer, Vacuum, cable not included
Utilities (Electric, Water, Gas, Trash, Lawncare, Pool/Spa maintenance) ALL INCLUDED

AVAILABLE - 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE (OR LONGER) CONSIDERED

$300 Referral Fee Available to Realtors who provide tenant and lease is executed

(RLNE4912439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12016 Paducah Dr have any available units?
12016 Paducah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12016 Paducah Dr have?
Some of 12016 Paducah Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12016 Paducah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12016 Paducah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12016 Paducah Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12016 Paducah Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12016 Paducah Dr offer parking?
No, 12016 Paducah Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12016 Paducah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12016 Paducah Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12016 Paducah Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12016 Paducah Dr has a pool.
Does 12016 Paducah Dr have accessible units?
No, 12016 Paducah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12016 Paducah Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12016 Paducah Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

