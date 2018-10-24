All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12000 Covington Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12000 Covington Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 AM

12000 Covington Lane

12000 Covington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12000 Covington Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous house with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Master and other bedroom down. Each has its own bathroom. 3 bedrms upstairs with two bathrooms. Spacious game rooms. Separate shower and bath tub. Laundry chute for convenience. Patio with deck. Plantation shutters. Nice sliding storm door. Utility room has enough space for a second refrigerator. Wood floor downstairs in living, family den and formal dinning areas. Walking distance to schools and community amenities. Great location to access to hospital, Hwy 121 and stonebriar mall area. This is a perfect house for a large family. priced low dollar per sq ft for quick sale. Bring an offer. Floor plan is online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 Covington Lane have any available units?
12000 Covington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12000 Covington Lane have?
Some of 12000 Covington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 Covington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12000 Covington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 Covington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12000 Covington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12000 Covington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12000 Covington Lane offers parking.
Does 12000 Covington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12000 Covington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 Covington Lane have a pool?
No, 12000 Covington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12000 Covington Lane have accessible units?
No, 12000 Covington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 Covington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12000 Covington Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District