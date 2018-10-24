12000 Covington Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous house with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Master and other bedroom down. Each has its own bathroom. 3 bedrms upstairs with two bathrooms. Spacious game rooms. Separate shower and bath tub. Laundry chute for convenience. Patio with deck. Plantation shutters. Nice sliding storm door. Utility room has enough space for a second refrigerator. Wood floor downstairs in living, family den and formal dinning areas. Walking distance to schools and community amenities. Great location to access to hospital, Hwy 121 and stonebriar mall area. This is a perfect house for a large family. priced low dollar per sq ft for quick sale. Bring an offer. Floor plan is online.