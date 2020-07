Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

One story home in one of the highly sought after neighborhoods w exemplary Frisco schools. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, gas cook top, breakfast nook, private master suite features his and her sinks, garden tub with separate shower, walk in closets, fresh paint and carpet. Large corner lot with a nice size back yard. Elementary school in community, 3 common parks and walking trails. Close to the future site of the northeast community park and completed.