11989 Brownwood Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

North Facing, Interior Lot! Light And Bright With Easy To Keep Clean Ceramics, This Home Is Immaculate Inside. Lots Of Updates Have Been Done Including Stone Exterior, Fresh Interior Paint As Of January 2019, Cast Stone Fireplace, Decorative Lighting And More. The Kitchen Is Open, Perfect For Cooking And Staying Connected To Guests Or Family. Not Only Does This Kitchen Have Gas Cooking It Is Also Loaded With Granite Counters, Decorative Inset Tile Backsplash And A Beautiful Stainless Steel Appliance Package! And, Just Five Homes Away From Bobwhite Park Makes This The Perfect Location For Sunrise Or Sunset Walks In The Park. Lawn Care Included!