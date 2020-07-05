All apartments in Frisco
11989 Brownwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11989 Brownwood Drive

11989 Brownwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11989 Brownwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Facing, Interior Lot! Light And Bright With Easy To Keep Clean Ceramics, This Home Is Immaculate Inside. Lots Of Updates Have Been Done Including Stone Exterior, Fresh Interior Paint As Of January 2019, Cast Stone Fireplace, Decorative Lighting And More. The Kitchen Is Open, Perfect For Cooking And Staying Connected To Guests Or Family. Not Only Does This Kitchen Have Gas Cooking It Is Also Loaded With Granite Counters, Decorative Inset Tile Backsplash And A Beautiful Stainless Steel Appliance Package! And, Just Five Homes Away From Bobwhite Park Makes This The Perfect Location For Sunrise Or Sunset Walks In The Park. Lawn Care Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11989 Brownwood Drive have any available units?
11989 Brownwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11989 Brownwood Drive have?
Some of 11989 Brownwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11989 Brownwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11989 Brownwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11989 Brownwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11989 Brownwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11989 Brownwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11989 Brownwood Drive offers parking.
Does 11989 Brownwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11989 Brownwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11989 Brownwood Drive have a pool?
No, 11989 Brownwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11989 Brownwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11989 Brownwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11989 Brownwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11989 Brownwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

