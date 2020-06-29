All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11806 Amber Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11806 Amber Valley Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

11806 Amber Valley Drive

11806 Amber Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11806 Amber Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Flexible floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Living and Dining areas in this single story home in great location close to everything Frisco. Many updates including engineered wood flooring and granite kitchen countertops. Great floor plan with stacked formals, access from dining to kitchen and open to family room. Great kitchen updates with white cabinets, granite countertops and sleek black appliances. Master is split from secondary bedrooms with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Well-cared for home throughout with recent replacements from lighting, blinds, AC and water heater installations. Nice size backyard with covered and extended open patio. $200 off first months rent for November move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 Amber Valley Drive have any available units?
11806 Amber Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 Amber Valley Drive have?
Some of 11806 Amber Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 Amber Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11806 Amber Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 Amber Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11806 Amber Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11806 Amber Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11806 Amber Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 11806 Amber Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11806 Amber Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 Amber Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 11806 Amber Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11806 Amber Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11806 Amber Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 Amber Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11806 Amber Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District