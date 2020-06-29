11806 Amber Valley Drive

Amenities

Flexible floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Living and Dining areas in this single story home in great location close to everything Frisco. Many updates including engineered wood flooring and granite kitchen countertops. Great floor plan with stacked formals, access from dining to kitchen and open to family room. Great kitchen updates with white cabinets, granite countertops and sleek black appliances. Master is split from secondary bedrooms with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Well-cared for home throughout with recent replacements from lighting, blinds, AC and water heater installations. Nice size backyard with covered and extended open patio. $200 off first months rent for November move-in