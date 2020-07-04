All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11509 Amber Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11509 Amber Valley Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:09 PM

11509 Amber Valley Drive

11509 Amber Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11509 Amber Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautiful and well-kept home! Recently upgraded with a new roof, HVAC system and water heater, new flooring, and more. High ceilings throughout the home and ceiling fans in every bedroom. The master bedroom has a spacious closet and looks onto the backyard. The fourth bedroom can also be used as a home office. Enjoy cooking delicious dinners on the gas stovetop. This home features everything you need to live a comfortable life in Frisco. Conveniently located near major thoroughfares, great schools, shopping, and more. The Plantation Golf Club is only a few miles away, as is the city's Shawnee Trail Sports Complex. No pets.

Another huge plus: Landlord takes care of landscaping for this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 Amber Valley Drive have any available units?
11509 Amber Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11509 Amber Valley Drive have?
Some of 11509 Amber Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11509 Amber Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11509 Amber Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 Amber Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11509 Amber Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11509 Amber Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11509 Amber Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 11509 Amber Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 Amber Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 Amber Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 11509 Amber Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11509 Amber Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11509 Amber Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 Amber Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11509 Amber Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District