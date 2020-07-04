11509 Amber Valley Drive

Amenities
Don't miss this beautiful and well-kept home! Recently upgraded with a new roof, HVAC system and water heater, new flooring, and more. High ceilings throughout the home and ceiling fans in every bedroom. The master bedroom has a spacious closet and looks onto the backyard. The fourth bedroom can also be used as a home office. Enjoy cooking delicious dinners on the gas stovetop. This home features everything you need to live a comfortable life in Frisco. Conveniently located near major thoroughfares, great schools, shopping, and more. The Plantation Golf Club is only a few miles away, as is the city's Shawnee Trail Sports Complex. No pets.
Another huge plus: Landlord takes care of landscaping for this home!