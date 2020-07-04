All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

11405 New Orleans Drive

11405 New Orleans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11405 New Orleans Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Gorgeous plantation resort family home on the golf course! Don't miss an opportunity to be right on the 6th tee box with expansive pond and course views while enjoying the refreshing breeze on the extended patio under the pergola!
The kitchen has been updated including granite, wood floors, stainless appliances including microwave, oven and 5 burner gas cook top on an extended island. Counter and storage space abound! The master suite includes a spacious master bedroom and an on suite bath with soaking tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks and a walk in closet! 2nd floor includes 3 guest rooms, guest bath and a game room! ideal location to Frisco's highly desired exemplary schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

