11405 New Orleans Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Gorgeous plantation resort family home on the golf course! Don't miss an opportunity to be right on the 6th tee box with expansive pond and course views while enjoying the refreshing breeze on the extended patio under the pergola!

The kitchen has been updated including granite, wood floors, stainless appliances including microwave, oven and 5 burner gas cook top on an extended island. Counter and storage space abound! The master suite includes a spacious master bedroom and an on suite bath with soaking tub, stand alone shower, dual sinks and a walk in closet! 2nd floor includes 3 guest rooms, guest bath and a game room! ideal location to Frisco's highly desired exemplary schools!