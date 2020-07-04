All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:15 PM

11345 Chaucer Drive

11345 Chaucer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11345 Chaucer Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to this beautiful townhome located in the heart of Frisco. Beautiful open floor plan with tons of light. Large living room on the main floor and additional living space on the second floor. Large master suite down with attached bath and huge walk in closet. Kitchen as stainless steal appliances and refrigerator is included. Lots of storage and eat in nook. Private backyard with mature trees and patio and new fence. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Don't miss this beautiful home close to Frisco's shopping, dining and Collin College. Application fee required for all tenants 18+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11345 Chaucer Drive have any available units?
11345 Chaucer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11345 Chaucer Drive have?
Some of 11345 Chaucer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11345 Chaucer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11345 Chaucer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11345 Chaucer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11345 Chaucer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11345 Chaucer Drive offer parking?
No, 11345 Chaucer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11345 Chaucer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11345 Chaucer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11345 Chaucer Drive have a pool?
No, 11345 Chaucer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11345 Chaucer Drive have accessible units?
No, 11345 Chaucer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11345 Chaucer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11345 Chaucer Drive has units with dishwashers.

