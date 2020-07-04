11345 Chaucer Drive

Amenities

Welcome Home to this beautiful townhome located in the heart of Frisco. Beautiful open floor plan with tons of light. Large living room on the main floor and additional living space on the second floor. Large master suite down with attached bath and huge walk in closet. Kitchen as stainless steal appliances and refrigerator is included. Lots of storage and eat in nook. Private backyard with mature trees and patio and new fence. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Don't miss this beautiful home close to Frisco's shopping, dining and Collin College. Application fee required for all tenants 18+.