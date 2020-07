Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home, 5 bedrooms, 3 and half bathrooms, 3 living and 2 dining areas; good open floor plan, high ceilings, light and bright; It has been recently remodelled with quality paint throughout all the interiors of the house, wood floor both down stairs and upstairs. Granite kitchen island and newly updated beautiful Granite countertops, lots of kitchen cabinets, real wood window blinds, bright lightings in kitchen, close to swimming pool, exemplary school, golf course, shopping.