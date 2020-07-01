All apartments in Frisco
11312 Alexandria Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:16 PM

11312 Alexandria Drive

11312 Alexandria Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11312 Alexandria Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Fantastic home with a pool & spa in Frisco ISD! Enjoy huge gourmet kitchen with Viking cooktop, new oven & microwave and granite counters. A refrigerator will be provided. Wide open family room with soaring ceilings. Downstairs study can be a study or a 5th bedroom, full bath downstairs too. Large master with walk in closet. Huge gameroom up plus 3 large secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. Pool and spa willl be maintained by landlord for tenant. Elementary school nearby. 6 mo lease or year +

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11312 Alexandria Drive have any available units?
11312 Alexandria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11312 Alexandria Drive have?
Some of 11312 Alexandria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11312 Alexandria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11312 Alexandria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 Alexandria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11312 Alexandria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11312 Alexandria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11312 Alexandria Drive offers parking.
Does 11312 Alexandria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11312 Alexandria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 Alexandria Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11312 Alexandria Drive has a pool.
Does 11312 Alexandria Drive have accessible units?
No, 11312 Alexandria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 Alexandria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11312 Alexandria Drive has units with dishwashers.

