11312 Alexandria Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Fantastic home with a pool & spa in Frisco ISD! Enjoy huge gourmet kitchen with Viking cooktop, new oven & microwave and granite counters. A refrigerator will be provided. Wide open family room with soaring ceilings. Downstairs study can be a study or a 5th bedroom, full bath downstairs too. Large master with walk in closet. Huge gameroom up plus 3 large secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. Pool and spa willl be maintained by landlord for tenant. Elementary school nearby. 6 mo lease or year +