11309 Beeville Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

YOU'LL ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS SPACIOUS, CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED FAMILY HOME IN SUPERB FRISCO LOCATION!! THIS WELL APPOINTED FLOOR PLAN BOASTS GENEROUS SIZE ROOMS, LIVING AND DINNING AREAS. UPGRADES INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN COMPLETE WITH ISLAND, ELEGANT WOOD FLOORS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM COMPLETE WITH CABINETS. RELAX AND UNWIND BY THE COZY FIRE PLACE AND ENJOY THE GREAT SIZE BACKYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. KEEP YOUR UTILITIES LOW IN THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY GEM. MINUTES AWAY FROM WORLD CLASS PARKS,SHOPPING AND DINNING VENUES PLUS AWARD WINNING FRISCO SCHOOLS MAKE THIS BEAUTIFL HOME A MUST SEE PROPERTY. BEST PROPERTY AND PRICE FOR LEASE IN PANTHER CREEK, SEE IT TODAY++