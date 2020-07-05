11293 Tenison Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in a golf course community in west Frisco on a corner lot. One story 3 bedrooms and study with a no-door closet can be used as 4th bedroom. Plantation wood shutters and blinds throughout the house and tile in the kitchen. Living room opens up to the kitchen creating a large open area. Nice sized master bedroom with a separate shower & tub. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double vanities & walk-in-closet. Backyard has extended patio. Community pool & playground. It is conveniently located, walking distance to the pool & school; close to 380, Dallas N. Tollway, shopping & dining.