All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11293 Tenison Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11293 Tenison Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11293 Tenison Lane

11293 Tenison Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11293 Tenison Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in a golf course community in west Frisco on a corner lot. One story 3 bedrooms and study with a no-door closet can be used as 4th bedroom. Plantation wood shutters and blinds throughout the house and tile in the kitchen. Living room opens up to the kitchen creating a large open area. Nice sized master bedroom with a separate shower & tub. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double vanities & walk-in-closet. Backyard has extended patio. Community pool & playground. It is conveniently located, walking distance to the pool & school; close to 380, Dallas N. Tollway, shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11293 Tenison Lane have any available units?
11293 Tenison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11293 Tenison Lane have?
Some of 11293 Tenison Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11293 Tenison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11293 Tenison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11293 Tenison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11293 Tenison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11293 Tenison Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11293 Tenison Lane offers parking.
Does 11293 Tenison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11293 Tenison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11293 Tenison Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11293 Tenison Lane has a pool.
Does 11293 Tenison Lane have accessible units?
No, 11293 Tenison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11293 Tenison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11293 Tenison Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District