10903 Dry Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill

Move in ready with model home features! INCLUDES all new appliances: REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER, outdoor GRILL, PATIO FURNITURE, NEST temp control! Perfect Frisco location; seconds from Highway 121 and Stonebriar Mall. One house down from the neighborhood lake and greenbelt. Large backyard with arbor patio and 8ft custom fence . 3 bed, 2 bath, with spacious upstairs GAME ROOM. Updated kitchen includes SS appliances, granite counters, slate floors, large island, and a separate huge breakfast bar counter. Abundant storage space. Upgraded master bath and big walk in master closet.

