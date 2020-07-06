All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10903 Dry Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10903 Dry Creek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10903 Dry Creek Lane

10903 Dry Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10903 Dry Creek Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
Move in ready with model home features! INCLUDES all new appliances: REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER, outdoor GRILL, PATIO FURNITURE, NEST temp control! Perfect Frisco location; seconds from Highway 121 and Stonebriar Mall. One house down from the neighborhood lake and greenbelt. Large backyard with arbor patio and 8ft custom fence . 3 bed, 2 bath, with spacious upstairs GAME ROOM. Updated kitchen includes SS appliances, granite counters, slate floors, large island, and a separate huge breakfast bar counter. Abundant storage space. Upgraded master bath and big walk in master closet.
Verify all information including schools, dimensions, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10903 Dry Creek Lane have any available units?
10903 Dry Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10903 Dry Creek Lane have?
Some of 10903 Dry Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10903 Dry Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10903 Dry Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10903 Dry Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10903 Dry Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10903 Dry Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10903 Dry Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 10903 Dry Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10903 Dry Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10903 Dry Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 10903 Dry Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10903 Dry Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 10903 Dry Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10903 Dry Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10903 Dry Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District