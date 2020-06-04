8512 Minturn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Adorable well maintained home Close to Ft Worth Downtown, hwy's and shopping. 3 bed room plus STUDY.Large backyard. Rich, laminated wood floors, open concept with family room, kitchen and eat-in dining. Kitchen boasts wood cabinets, large kitchen island, built-ins and stainless steel appliances. Easy commute to downtown Fort Worth. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores.Close to hwy I 35 and 287.COMMUNITY HAS TWO POOLS, JOGGING, BIKING PATHS, PLAYGROUND AND PARK. Don't miss it!