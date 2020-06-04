8512 Minturn Drive

Amenities
Adorable well maintained home Close to Ft Worth Downtown, hwy's and shopping. 3 bed room plus STUDY.Large backyard. Rich, laminated wood floors, open concept with family room, kitchen and eat-in dining. Kitchen boasts wood cabinets, large kitchen island, built-ins and stainless steel appliances. Easy commute to downtown Fort Worth. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores.Close to hwy I 35 and 287.COMMUNITY HAS TWO POOLS, JOGGING, BIKING PATHS, PLAYGROUND AND PARK. Don't miss it!