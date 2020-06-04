All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8512 Minturn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8512 Minturn Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:42 AM

8512 Minturn Drive

8512 Minturn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8512 Minturn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Adorable well maintained home Close to Ft Worth Downtown, hwy's and shopping. 3 bed room plus STUDY.Large backyard. Rich, laminated wood floors, open concept with family room, kitchen and eat-in dining. Kitchen boasts wood cabinets, large kitchen island, built-ins and stainless steel appliances. Easy commute to downtown Fort Worth. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores.Close to hwy I 35 and 287.COMMUNITY HAS TWO POOLS, JOGGING, BIKING PATHS, PLAYGROUND AND PARK. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Minturn Drive have any available units?
8512 Minturn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 Minturn Drive have?
Some of 8512 Minturn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Minturn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Minturn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Minturn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8512 Minturn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8512 Minturn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8512 Minturn Drive offers parking.
Does 8512 Minturn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 Minturn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Minturn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8512 Minturn Drive has a pool.
Does 8512 Minturn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8512 Minturn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 Minturn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8512 Minturn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University