Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access e-payments

Between Fort Worth and Dallas, you'll find The Davis, a sophisticated community of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed with your lifestyle in mind. Our community and interior amenities are second to none; one look is all it takes to see why The Davis is the premier rental address in the area! Here, residents enjoy additions like gourmet kitchens with moveable prep islands, granite countertops, designer lighting, private patios and balconies, garage options, oversized bathtubs, and ceramic tile backsplashes. The community features include a 24-hour fitness gym, complementary Wi-Fi in common areas, a resort-inspired swimming pool, walking paths, and we're pet-friendly. Our location can't be beat - we're a 15-minute drive from AT&T Stadium, and we're near Southlake Town square, Grapevine Mills Mall, CentrePort/DFW Airport TRE Station, Six Flags Over Texas, and Highways 183 and 360. Come and discover everything waiting for you at The Davis Apartments in Fort Worth.