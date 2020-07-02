All apartments in Fort Worth
7575 Kings Trail

Location

7575 Kings Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this lovely, quiet neighborhood home. It's the first house on this lot. This house offers laminate flooring and updated granite, natural stone kitchen. There's a powder room on the first floor for your guests. The house offers 2 living areas, one on the first floor, and the other on the second floor. The back yard offers plenty of room for play and entertainment. There's also a covered patio to plan your parties! All 3 bedrooms are conveniently located on the second floor. The second floor has the 2nd bedroom. The master bedroom has walk in closets. The second bedroom can be made into an office or bedroom. Come see this house and make it a new home for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7575 Kings Trail have any available units?
7575 Kings Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7575 Kings Trail have?
Some of 7575 Kings Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7575 Kings Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7575 Kings Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7575 Kings Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7575 Kings Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7575 Kings Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7575 Kings Trail offers parking.
Does 7575 Kings Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7575 Kings Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7575 Kings Trail have a pool?
No, 7575 Kings Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7575 Kings Trail have accessible units?
No, 7575 Kings Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7575 Kings Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7575 Kings Trail has units with dishwashers.

