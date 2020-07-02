7575 Kings Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this lovely, quiet neighborhood home. It's the first house on this lot. This house offers laminate flooring and updated granite, natural stone kitchen. There's a powder room on the first floor for your guests. The house offers 2 living areas, one on the first floor, and the other on the second floor. The back yard offers plenty of room for play and entertainment. There's also a covered patio to plan your parties! All 3 bedrooms are conveniently located on the second floor. The second floor has the 2nd bedroom. The master bedroom has walk in closets. The second bedroom can be made into an office or bedroom. Come see this house and make it a new home for you and your family.