Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Summers Landing

3900 Centreport Dr · (817) 369-3096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease and Save! $200 off move in on select Apartment Homes! *Limited time offer. Subject to change without notice. Contact the office for more details.
Location

3900 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76155
CentrePort Business Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1408 · Avail. Aug 24

$898

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1903 · Avail. now

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summers Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr maintenance
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 6 months old
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summers Landing have any available units?
Summers Landing has 6 units available starting at $898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Summers Landing have?
Some of Summers Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summers Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Summers Landing is offering the following rent specials: Lease and Save! $200 off move in on select Apartment Homes! *Limited time offer. Subject to change without notice. Contact the office for more details.
Is Summers Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Summers Landing is pet friendly.
Does Summers Landing offer parking?
Yes, Summers Landing offers parking.
Does Summers Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summers Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summers Landing have a pool?
Yes, Summers Landing has a pool.
Does Summers Landing have accessible units?
No, Summers Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Summers Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summers Landing has units with dishwashers.
