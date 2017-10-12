601 Buzzard Lake Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 1 year old home, 4 beds, 2 bath, 2 car garage in the community of new homes. Corner lot, bedrooms are good sizes, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Cover porch in the backyards. Must see!