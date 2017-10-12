All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 601 Buzzard Lake Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
601 Buzzard Lake Trail
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:01 AM

601 Buzzard Lake Trail

601 Buzzard Lake Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

601 Buzzard Lake Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 1 year old home, 4 beds, 2 bath, 2 car garage in the community of new homes. Corner lot, bedrooms are good sizes, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Cover porch in the backyards. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Buzzard Lake Trail have any available units?
601 Buzzard Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Buzzard Lake Trail have?
Some of 601 Buzzard Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Buzzard Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
601 Buzzard Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Buzzard Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 601 Buzzard Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 601 Buzzard Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 601 Buzzard Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 601 Buzzard Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Buzzard Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Buzzard Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 601 Buzzard Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 601 Buzzard Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 601 Buzzard Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Buzzard Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Buzzard Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University