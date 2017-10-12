601 Buzzard Lake Trail

601 Buzzard Lake Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76120 John T. White
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Nice 1 year old home, 4 beds, 2 bath, 2 car garage in the community of new homes. Corner lot, bedrooms are good sizes, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Cover porch in the backyards. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
